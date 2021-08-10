Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT
(WFIE) - On Alert for excessive heat and storms this week.

More school bells will ring this morning. It’s back to class in Gibson County, where this year will look a lot like it did in 2020 when it comes to COVID-19 protocols.

No sleeping in for students in Posey County either, as they head back to school there. It’s a tale of two protocols, depending on where your school is.

A bipartisan agreement on infrastructure is in sight. The Senate is expected to hold a final vote on it today and all it needs is a simple majority to pass.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

