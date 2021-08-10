Schools start with with different rules for different districts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday was the first day back to school for more Tri-State kids.

After a turbulent year, there are still some inconsistencies from one school to the next when it comes to mask requirements.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation was one of the first schools in the area to be back in session.

Superintendent Dr. David Smith says they’re doing so with the full intention of maintaining the COVID-19 safe environment they had last year.

“We were the largest school district in the entire Midwest to be open each and every day for in-person, so we know how to do this,” said Dr. Smith.

They’re using a split schedule, which divides kids alphabetically to come in on different days of the week.

Spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg says they’ve paid attention to statistics and made the decision to instate a mask mandate for all students and teachers regardless of their vaccination status.

He says they’ve worked closely with health care experts to determine the best course of action.

Experts at the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics have come out strongly recommending masks for all students.

Locally, Dr. James Porter, President of Deaconess Health System, echoed that advice in a press conference earlier Monday.

“There’s just no question that there’s really solid data that shows that masking does reduce the spread. So if you’re only looking at that piece of it, I would definitely say that masks are well advised,” said Dr. Porter.

He acknowledged it’s a difficult choice for schools now.

Mount Vernon Superintendent Dr. Matt Thompson recognized it’s a choice many would question after his school opted for a mask mandate last week.

“You have a lot of division, but bottom line: we want to make sure our kids are healthy and safe,” said Dr. Thompson.

Mount Vernon and EVSC are joined by Warrick, Daviess, Henderson, and Wabash county schools, as well as Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic in the choice to require masks.

As if know, all other schools in the Tri-State are only recommending masks or requiring them only on school transportation.

