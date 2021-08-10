Birthday Club
Routine is key to get students back into the school rhythm

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - We asked David Roark, a therapist at Owensboro Health, how to get kids back into the rhythm of in-person class five days a week.

[Staying positive to help ease back-to-school anxiety in kids]

He said routine is key.

Set up the bedtime and have reading time or downtime before crawling into bed.

He also said exercise is crucial to starting the year off strong.

“We need to remember that our kids have not been back to school in a full year for quite some time, so energy levels might be quite different than they were previously. So I think making sure we are doing regular exercise,” Roark said. “Even going on walks with your kids and processing at the same time.”

An easy way to get kids excited about the year and ease any anxiety is to stay positive.

