Posey Co. students head back to school with masks required in Mt. Vernon Schools.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Students in Posey County are also returning to the classroom Tuesday morning.

Currently, Posey County is the only county in the “red” on the state’s COVID-19 metrics map.

The Posey County Health Department released their back-to-school recommendations last week, saying the two school districts should begin the year with masks.

That was the recommendation, but that’s not what North Posey is going to implement.

When students and staff come back to Mt. Vernon Schools, it will look just like it did last year.

The MSD of Mt. Vernon changed their back-to-school plans based on the recommendations of the health department and the fact that the county is in the red.

They are asking parents to take the temperatures daily of students and say random temperature screenings will be done by the school nurse.

Students with COVID-19 symptoms must be sent home and symptom-free for 72 hours before returning.

Over in Posey County, the start of this school year could look much different from last year.

The last time the county was in the “red,” North Posey did require masks, but this time they are optional for students and staff.

This is based on plans they released more than a month ago.

However, the school district says they are sticking with these plans.

This also includes removing all dividers within the classrooms to “permit interaction amount our students. Students may work in small groups again to facilitate learning.”

North Posey says they are still working with the Posey County Health Department and their custodians and will continue with heightened cleaning procedures.

The health department is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, August 6.

