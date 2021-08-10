Birthday Club
Police: 3 vehicles hit with gunfire in Owensboro

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating after they say multiple cars were hit with gunfire.

They were called to the 300 block of Hale Avenue around 11:30 Monday night.

Authorities say once on scene, they found three vehicles that had been shot.

Luckily, they say no one was inside the vehicles and no injuries were reported.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

