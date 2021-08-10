Ohio Co. students start school Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -School officials from Beaver Dam Elementary say they are ready to welcome students back on Wednesday.

When comparing differences between this year and last year in the classrooms, teacher Emily Brown says last year, she only had 12 desks in the classroom due to the hybrid schedule. This year, there are 24 desks, spaced three feet apart.

As for the rest of the school, school officials say the lunch room is the biggest difference from last year.

The regular lunch tables are back instead of desks, but students will sit at the same seat every day. They can also get their own food this year- one at time.

Plans for masks were going to be optional for Ohio Co. students, but Gov. Beshear signed an executive order for a mask mandate on Tuesday.

