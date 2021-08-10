Birthday Club
Officials update plans for new sports complex in Warrick Co.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WARRICK, Co. Ind. (WFIE) - Officials have made new updates to their plans for the proposed sports complex in Warrick County.

The original plan for the complex was to cover 180,000 square feet, but economic leaders say they’re increasing the size to 230,000 square feet.

It will be located along the Warrick Wellness Trail.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2022 and will take about a year to complete. Officials say the complex will include turf, tracks, and courts.

Success Warrick County’s executive director, Steve Roelle says they have big plans for the complex.

Roelle also says stakeholder meetings are planned for the end of the month to finalize details for the complex, create a site map, and secure the property where the facility will be built.

