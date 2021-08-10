Birthday Club
North Gibson Schools return to class with masks optional

Other COVID-19 precautions will be in place
By Shaelie Clark
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GIBSON, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s back-to-school for some students in Gibson County Monday morning.

North Gibson Schools have a lot of those same COVID-19 precautions that we’ve been talking about the last year.

School officials say there will be social distancing with desks spaced out, and there will be no water fountains.

However, North Gibson School officials say if that’s what it takes to keep them in the buildings and learning together, then that’s what they’re going to do.

Our Shaelie Clark stopped inside Princeton Community Primary School last week to see how things will go for their first day back.

North Gibson Schools are not requiring masks this year. They are optional, but they are limiting any kind of small group sessions.

For example, if students get together for a small group learning activity, the teacher will set a 15-minute timer; so they aren’t together for too long.

Kids here at the Primary School will be eating in their classrooms again this year, and the school has a contact tracing plan in place that will impact all schools in the district.

The principal says despite all the precautions, he’s just happy to have everyone back.

“We had a great school year last year. We were in person the entire school year,” said Principal Bryce Abbey. “So we are pumped that we’re back, so we have those precautions in place, but in-person is best for our students, and we are glad to be here.”

Principal Abbey is new to the role this year at the Princeton Community Primary School.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

North Gibson Schools return to class with masks optional
