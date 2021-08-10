Birthday Club
Newborn baby found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley

The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told...
The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told multiple news organizations.(Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHICAGO (Gray News) - Chicago police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley, WLS-TV reported.

According to multiple news organizations, the baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning.

“I put my finger on the little foot, too just to see he was moving,” the woman, who asked not to be named, told WMAQ-TV.

The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

