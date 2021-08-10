Birthday Club
Motorcycle driver killed in Ohio Co. crash

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash.

They say it happened around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of State Route 54 West and Hawesville Road in Fordsville.

Deputies say a food delivery truck turned into the path of a motorcycle.

They say the driver of the motorcycle, 48-year-old Phillip Adam Hall of Fordsville, was killed.

The crash is still under investigation.

