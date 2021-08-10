Motorcycle driver killed in Ohio Co. crash
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash.
They say it happened around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of State Route 54 West and Hawesville Road in Fordsville.
Deputies say a food delivery truck turned into the path of a motorcycle.
They say the driver of the motorcycle, 48-year-old Phillip Adam Hall of Fordsville, was killed.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.