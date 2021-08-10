Birthday Club
Mobile vaccine clinic hosted by Zesto and Vanderburgh Co. Health Department

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Zesto on Riverside Drive partnered with the Vanderburgh Co. Health Department to host a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday.

Everyone who got the vaccine between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. got a free milkshake and small order of fries. This is the third time Zesto has hosted a mobile clinic.

Each clinic offered all three vaccines - Moderna and Johnson and Johnson for anyone 18 years or older, and the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years or older.

