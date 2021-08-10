Masking up against COVID-19: advice from health leaders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been a few months since students were required to wear face masks at school.

Perhaps your office recently reinstated its mask mandate.

So which mask is best for who, and how do we best protect each other?

Dr. Phillip Adams is a hospitalist at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. He says when it comes to wearing masks, the message is clear.

“Masks have really been very effective in part of the strategy to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” says Dr. Adams.

As we know, there are different types of masks. Some serve certain groups better than others.

Let’s start first with the cloth masks.

“Really, you are looking for a mask that fits a little bit more tightly,” says Dr. Adams. “You really want it to cover the bridge of the nose and the chin.”

Dr. Adams says the cloth masks are a good, comfortable option for children heading back to school this month.

Next, there are those surgical masks.

“There is a nose piece that is kind of a bridge that you can fold and mold around your nose,” says Dr. Adams, “to provide a better seal.”

Surgical masks are common at this point in the pandemic and be purchases at most retailers.

Lastly, the most effective masks are the N-95 masks.

Dr. Adams says these are a tighter-fitting mask. Because of that, he says they can be reserved for health care workers or high-risk people in the community.

To get the most from your reusable masks, Dr. Adams says make sure they are clean!

“The important thing is,” says Dr. Adams, “just to wash them after each use. Let them dry completely, because obviously if they get wet or soiled, then they are not effective at all.”

Seventeen months into the pandemic, Dr. Adams says he understands the feeling of regression - the feeling of “here we go again.”

“We agree with that, unfortunately,” says Dr. Adams. We obviously don’t want to see this coming back more than anyone else does. But I think it’s here again, probably for the foreseeable future.”

