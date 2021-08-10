Man charged in sexual abuse of child & porn case
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Daviess County.
Deputies say they got information from a law enforcement agency in another state, and detectives spent weeks on an extensive digital investigation.
They say they found images and videos of a child on an electronic belonging to 24-year-old Jay Estes.
He’s charged with 18 counts that include sexual abuse of a victim under 12 and promoting a minor in sex performance.
