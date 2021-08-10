Birthday Club
Man arrested on child molestation charges in Evansville

Lamarrio Fields.
Lamarrio Fields.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 37-year-old man is in jail facing several child molestation charges.

During an interview at Holly’s House, the victim told authorities that Lamarrio Fields had been molesting the victim for years.

According to authorities, the victim told them it started about five or six years ago and continued when they moved to Evansville.

In the interview, the victim said Fields had touched her inappropriately several times over the years.

Fields is in the Vanderburgh County Jail being held on a $50,000 bond.

