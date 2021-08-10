Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch expected in Evansville Tues. for new OCRA program

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch will announce a new OCRA program in Evansville Tuesday.

It aims to help Hoosier communities best utilize their American Rescue Plan Act funding.

That starts at 10 a.m. at Ivy Tech on North First Avenue.

OCRA officials and representatives from higher education institutions will be there.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 1 person killed in hit-and-run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
Coroner identifies man who died after hit & run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
Crews respond to fatal crash on Highway 66 outside Grandview in Spencer County.
ISP: 1 person dies in Spencer Co. wreck involving a semi
Jacob Lewis and Krystal Fowler
2 charged with criminal abuse of a baby in Owensboro
More songbirds are coming down with a mysterious illness in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
DNR: Residents in 76 Ind. counties can resume feeding birds
Samuel Cory Everly
McLean Co. man facing 200 charges related to child sexual abuse material

Latest News

Burdette Park’s pool closed for the season.
Burdette Park’s pool closed for season
Posey Co. students head back to school with masks required in Mt. Vernon Schools.
Posey Co. students head back to school with masks required in Mt. Vernon Schools
Burdette Park’s pool closed for the season.
Burdette Park’s pool closed for season
Gov. Beshear giving COVID-19 update Tuesday