Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch expected in Evansville Tues. for new OCRA program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch will announce a new OCRA program in Evansville Tuesday.

It aims to help Hoosier communities best utilize their American Rescue Plan Act funding.

That starts at 10 a.m. at Ivy Tech on North First Avenue.

OCRA officials and representatives from higher education institutions will be there.

