Ind. reports 2 new area COVID-19 deaths, 86 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Indiana health officials reported 2,234 new positive COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths statewide.

This brings the pandemic total in the state to 788,468 cases and 13,661 deaths.

The state map shows 86 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 35 new cases in Warrick County, 24 new cases in Dubois County, 22 new cases in Posey County, 13 new cases in both Perry and Spencer counties, 12 new cases in Gibson County and three new cases in Pike County.

Of those newly reported deaths, one was a resident of Pike County and another was from Perry County.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 24,227 cases, 407 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,444 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 8,483 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,994 cases, 40 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,965 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,808 cases, 97 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,458 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,465 cases, 35 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.