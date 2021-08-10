Birthday Club
Henderson nonprofit handing out free sofas

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - 4 Good Community, a local nonprofit, is giving away a truckload of sofas.

They say Ryder has generously donated them.

This is a free event and open to everyone in the Tri-State area. It will be a first come first served.

People will have to bring a truck or trailer for pick-up.

The nonprofit is asking that only people who need them and can’t afford one come to this event.

Sofas are limited to one per household.

The event will start Saturday August 14th at 10 a.m. It’s at 1900 US 41 North, Henderson, Ky.

