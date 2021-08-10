Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Heat Advisory, Scattered Storms

By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a dry August thus far, we picked up much needed rainfall on Monday. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms through tonight. That means an isolated strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds, lightning and hail, but widespread severe weather is unlikely. Partly to mostly sunny and hotter as high temps climb into the lower 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday, the main focus will be on the heat and humidity. High temperatures will be climb the mid-90s with heat indices soaring to 105. A few isolated showers and storms are also possible each afternoon.

A cold front will snap the heat and humidity beginning Friday afternoon. That will bring us another chance of rain and storms, but it will also usher in cooler and less humid air through the weekend. In the wake of the front, high temps will drop into the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies and low temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 1 person killed in hit-and-run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
Coroner identifies man who died after hit & run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
Crews respond to fatal crash on Highway 66 outside Grandview in Spencer County.
ISP: 1 person dies in Spencer Co. wreck involving a semi
Jacob Lewis and Krystal Fowler
2 charged with criminal abuse of a baby in Owensboro
More songbirds are coming down with a mysterious illness in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
DNR: Residents in 76 Ind. counties can resume feeding birds
Samuel Cory Everly
McLean Co. man facing 200 charges related to child sexual abuse material

Latest News

14 First Alert 8/10
14 First Alert 8/10
8/9 10p Part 3
8/9 10p Part 3
8/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Alert Day
On Alert for excessive heat and storms this week