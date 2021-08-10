Heat Advisory, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a dry August thus far, we picked up much needed rainfall on Monday. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms through tonight. That means an isolated strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds, lightning and hail, but widespread severe weather is unlikely. Partly to mostly sunny and hotter as high temps climb into the lower 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday, the main focus will be on the heat and humidity. High temperatures will be climb the mid-90s with heat indices soaring to 105. A few isolated showers and storms are also possible each afternoon.

A cold front will snap the heat and humidity beginning Friday afternoon. That will bring us another chance of rain and storms, but it will also usher in cooler and less humid air through the weekend. In the wake of the front, high temps will drop into the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies and low temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

