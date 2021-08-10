Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Hazardous heat through Friday

8/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The heat index was already at 101 by noon on Tuesday.  Dewpoints in the mid 70s will create oppressive conditions each day this week, with high temps in the mid 90s and heat index values in the 105-110 danger range.   In addition to heat concerns, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday evening and later in the week.  Given the very moist atmosphere, any storms that develop will be capable of generating torrential rainfall.  Street/flash flooding will be possible under these storms.  The hot and humid conditions will persist through Friday, when a cold front will trigger more storms and knock temps back into the middle 80s for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 1 person killed in hit-and-run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
Coroner identifies man who died after hit & run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
Crews respond to fatal crash on Highway 66 outside Grandview in Spencer County.
ISP: 1 person dies in Spencer Co. wreck involving a semi
Jacob Lewis and Krystal Fowler
2 charged with criminal abuse of a baby in Owensboro
More songbirds are coming down with a mysterious illness in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
DNR: Residents in 76 Ind. counties can resume feeding birds
Samuel Cory Everly
McLean Co. man facing 200 charges related to child sexual abuse material

Latest News

14 First Alert 8/10
14 First Alert 8/10
Heat Advisory, Scattered Storms
14 First Alert 8/10
14 First Alert 8/10
8/9 10p Part 3
8/9 10p Part 3