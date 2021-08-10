Hazardous heat through Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The heat index was already at 101 by noon on Tuesday. Dewpoints in the mid 70s will create oppressive conditions each day this week, with high temps in the mid 90s and heat index values in the 105-110 danger range. In addition to heat concerns, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday evening and later in the week. Given the very moist atmosphere, any storms that develop will be capable of generating torrential rainfall. Street/flash flooding will be possible under these storms. The hot and humid conditions will persist through Friday, when a cold front will trigger more storms and knock temps back into the middle 80s for the weekend.

