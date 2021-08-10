Birthday Club
Francisco begins phase one of pavement replacement project

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Department of Transportation official says a stretch of State Road 64 in Francisco will close one week from Monday.

It’s part of phase one of a total pavement replacement project. The project will start near Cross Street and Francisco Elementary School.

Officials say phase one is expected to be complete by mid-October, depending on weather conditions.

