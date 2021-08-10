EVSC implementing COVID plan for fall sports

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Now that students are heading back to class, EVSC officials are looking at how to handle the season as COVID-19 cases rise.

This time last year, tickets were limited for all sporting events.

EVSC Athletic Director Andy Owen says, for now, there is no limit on capacity for outdoor stadiums.

While fans will be back in the stands, EVSC schools ask those in attendance to follow social distancing guidelines, keeping to families and wearing masks in indoor locations.

Student athletes will not have to wear a mask while playing, but athletes on the bench, as well as coaches and fans, are required to mask up during indoor sporting events.

”If we can continue to do what we’re supposed to do, there are not any capacity issues at this time outside. Our community here in Evansville takes a lot of pride in its sports, especially its high school sports. So, the most important thing are those student athletes on the court. For them to be able to continue to do what they love, they’re going to have to follow these guidelines and recommendations,” said Owen.

With high school fall sports underway, those COVID protocols are in effect.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.