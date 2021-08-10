EVSC Foundation announces campaign to honor Coach Mike Owen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Central Bears could soon play on a field to honor a legendary coach.

The EVSC Foundation is announcing a campaign to name Central’s field after Coach Mike Owen, who passed away in 2019.

The foundation hopes to honor Owen’s longtime commitment to Central and the Evansville community.

EVSC Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg spoke of Owen’s positive reputation.

“Just a phenomenal individual both as a teacher and a coach his ability to work with students and student athletes, such a strong reputation comes from if you will the first family of athletics in Evansville,” Woebkenberg said.

To make a gift to honor Coach Owen you can contact the EVSC Foundation.

