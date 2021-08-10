Birthday Club
Discipline and mental toughness expected to be keys to for Harrison football this season

By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Head Coach Moe Sutton looks to rebuild the Warrior football program as he heads into his second year coaching his alma mater.

As a player, Sutton led Harrison to back-to-back Class 5A sectional titles in the late 1990s.

The Warriors last won a class 4A sectional championship in 2015, and after finishing with a 1-9 record last season, they’re determined to turn their program around

The question is, what will be the key to finding success?

”Discipline is going to be the key and being committed is going to be the key,” Sutton said. “If we do what we do and not worry about all the other things that’ve plagued Harrison high school over the past few years, we’ll be fine.”

Harrison junior Domonic Brown said it’s all about mental toughness, and he believes his team is heading in the right direction.

“I think we’re starting to turn a corner,” Brown said. “People are going harder on their drills. You got people getting faster, people getting bigger, all because we’re listening to the words of coach Sutton. Everything he says, we’re listening. Everybody’s following the plan, whatever we got going on. We’re getting it done.”

