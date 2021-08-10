Birthday Club
Atkinson Pool shifting hours as school year begins

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson’s Atkinson Pool is shifting its hours.

It’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and just 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

On Monday, September 6, the pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will then close for the season on Labor Day.

Staff says these hours will depend on the availability of lifeguards.

