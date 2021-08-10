Birthday Club
Amazon to pay damages for dangerous items sold on its site

Amazon will now intervene in product disputes between marketplace sellers and customers when...
Amazon will now intervene in product disputes between marketplace sellers and customers when products cause property damage or personal injury.(Source: Amazon)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Amazon is stepping in to help customers who buy third-party products that cause damage or injury.

The retailer will now take complaints about defective products sold on its site by other companies and contact sellers on a buyer’s behalf.

Amazon said if a product causes property damage or personal injury, the company will directly pay customers with valid complaints for claims under $1,000 at no cost to sellers.

Amazon added that it “may step in to pay claims for higher amounts if the seller is unresponsive or rejects a claim we believe to be valid.”

The company said claims under $1,000 account for more than 80% of cases.

The new policy starts next month.

Amazon previously took a hands-off approach and asked customers to contact sellers directly.

The retailer is currently defending itself in a lawsuit over some products sold by its third-party sellers.

Customers have complained that some of those products have failed, and led to damage in some cases.

Amazon’s position is that in these instances, it is not a seller, but a marketplace for other sellers.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

