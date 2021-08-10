Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

35 regional project to be supported by Owensboro Health’s grant program

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health announced the recipients of its 2022 Community Health Investments Grant program.

Officials say those grants provide financial support for health, human services and arts projects throughout the region.

This year’s investments will support 35 projects throughout the region, totaling more than $719,946.

They say those funded projects and agencies being supported span a wide array of regional needs, from children in area school districts to aging adults and senior services.

According to officials, with this year’s grants, Owensboro Health has invested more than $7 million in area agencies since 2011.

You can find a full list of recipients here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 1 person killed in hit-and-run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
Coroner identifies man who died after hit & run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
Crews respond to fatal crash on Highway 66 outside Grandview in Spencer County.
ISP: 1 person dies in Spencer Co. wreck involving a semi
Jacob Lewis and Krystal Fowler
2 charged with criminal abuse of a baby in Owensboro
More songbirds are coming down with a mysterious illness in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
DNR: Residents in 76 Ind. counties can resume feeding birds
Samuel Cory Everly
McLean Co. man facing 200 charges related to child sexual abuse material

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 2 new area COVID-19 deaths, 86 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Evansville police looking for a woman that they say was involved in a hit and run.
Evansville police identify woman involved in reported hit & run
Police: 3 vehicles hit with gunfire in Owensboro
Routine is key to get students back into the school rhythm.
Routine is key to get students back into the school rhythm