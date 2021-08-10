35 regional project to be supported by Owensboro Health’s grant program

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health announced the recipients of its 2022 Community Health Investments Grant program.

Officials say those grants provide financial support for health, human services and arts projects throughout the region.

This year’s investments will support 35 projects throughout the region, totaling more than $719,946.

They say those funded projects and agencies being supported span a wide array of regional needs, from children in area school districts to aging adults and senior services.

According to officials, with this year’s grants, Owensboro Health has invested more than $7 million in area agencies since 2011.

You can find a full list of recipients here.

