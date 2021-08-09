Woodland Park officials expected at Evansville City Council meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Woodland Park Apartments are expected at Monday night’s Evansville City Council meeting, according to council member Alex Burton.

Officials can answer questions from the council and the public.

As we reported last week, CenterPoint Energy said it reached an agreement with apartment officials to keep lights and gas on for the foreseeable future.

[Woodland Park, CenterPoint reach agreement]

The company had plans to disconnect the complex later this month after they said they had past due bills dating back to 2019.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.