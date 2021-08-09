Deaconess officials discuss sharp rise in COVID hospitalizations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Deaconess discussed the sharp rise in COVID hospitalizations Monday.

State Health Department numbers show COVID hospitalizations have been steadily increasing over the past month. New admissions in Indiana had been at an all time pandemic low at the start of July.

Deaconess officials encouraged people to get vaccinated and wear masks.

