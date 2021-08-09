Staying positive to help ease back-to-school anxiety in kids

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - As kids head out the door Monday morning, some might be grappling with anxiety as they start a new year of school.

We spoke with a therapist, David Roark, at Owensboro Health, who says he’s seen a lot of depression and anxiety in kids, especially at the beginning of the pandemic.

He says a lot of that stemmed from them not doing things they once enjoyed.

Roark says the best way to get kids excited is to set the example and be positive about the upcoming year.

“I think it’s one of the biggest things we can do for our children right now is be positive,” Roark said. “I think we model positivity for our children. If we go into a lot of problems we don’t have yet, it’s going to really exasperate the anxiety in our children.”

He suggested some project ideas that could help cool the anxiety and get the excitement pumping.

He said your kids could make posters about what they’re most excited about or even draw pictures and create a book describing what they most look forward to doing.

