Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Staying positive to help ease back-to-school anxiety in kids

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - As kids head out the door Monday morning, some might be grappling with anxiety as they start a new year of school.

We spoke with a therapist, David Roark, at Owensboro Health, who says he’s seen a lot of depression and anxiety in kids, especially at the beginning of the pandemic.

He says a lot of that stemmed from them not doing things they once enjoyed.

Roark says the best way to get kids excited is to set the example and be positive about the upcoming year.

“I think it’s one of the biggest things we can do for our children right now is be positive,” Roark said. “I think we model positivity for our children. If we go into a lot of problems we don’t have yet, it’s going to really exasperate the anxiety in our children.”

He suggested some project ideas that could help cool the anxiety and get the excitement pumping.

He said your kids could make posters about what they’re most excited about or even draw pictures and create a book describing what they most look forward to doing.

We’ll be sharing tips from Roark each morning on 14 News Sunrise.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Civil
Man awaiting rape trial accused of raping again
Evansville business fire
Crews fight large business fire overnight
EPD: 1 person killed in hit-and-run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
EPD: 1 person killed in hit-and-run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
Posey County Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a house fire in Mount Vernon...
Dispatch: Crews respond to house fire in Mt. Vernon
Police say a teenage boy was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro on Sunday...
OPD: Teen hospitalized following shooting on Holly Ave.

Latest News

Man accused of Princeton robbery expected in court.
Man accused of Princeton robbery expected in court
Man accused of Princeton robbery expected in court.
Man accused of Princeton robbery expected in court
Henderson police investigating reported robbery at Atkinson Pool
Blue Angels to fly into Owensboro this week.
Blue Angels flying into Owensboro this week