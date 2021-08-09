Some EVSC students head back to school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation are heading back Monday morning. However, over the last week, some things have changed.

EVSC is taking a similar approach to last year by having only about half of their students back. Those with the last names “A” through “J” will come back Monday.

Meanwhile, “K” through “Z” will be doing e-learning.

School officials made the decision to require students and staff to wear masks just about a week ago. Before that, masks were only going to be strongly recommended.

That change is due to a rise in cases in the area.

EVSC says they are basing this decision on Indiana State Department of Health’s “weekly two metric score.”

A Vanderburgh County School of 1.5 or above will mean masks are required.

EVSC understands that families might not like this plan, but they say this is in the best interest of the safety of all students.

They will, of course, be continuing to contact trace as well.

All EVSC students will head back this Friday.

School officials urge parents to check their students for any COVID symptoms before sending them to school.

If they exhibit any symptoms you are asked to keep them home and contact your healthcare provider.

You’ll want to be careful on the roads this week.

Evansville police shared a reminder on their Facebook page on what to do when you’re stopped by a bus.

If it’s a two-lane road, cars going in both directions must also stop.

If it’s a divided highway, cars behind the bus must stop.

Those heading in the other direction will need to proceed with caution.

