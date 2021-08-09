Showers, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a dry August thus far, we are finally getting decent chances for showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today, but we will get a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90° with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely along with the threat for a few severe thunderstorms.

There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms through Tuesday. That means an isolated strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds, lightning and hail, but widespread severe weather is unlikely.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the main focus will be on the heat and humidity. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values reaching as high as 98-105. A few isolated showers and storms are also possible each afternoon.

A cold front will snap the heat and humidity beginning Friday afternoon. That will bring us another chance of rain and storms, but it will also usher in cooler and less humid air through the weekend. In the wake of the front, high temps will drop into the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies and low temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

