Several Tri-State schools return to class this week: What you need to know

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Back-to-school time is right around the corner for some students across the Tri-State area.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still a concern, there’s a lot to know as many kids head back for their first day of school this week.

For the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, students with last names starting with A-J return for two days, beginning Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, EVSC students with last names K-Z are heading back on Wednesday and Thursday.

All EVSC students will return together on Friday.

This is the same split-start schedule that EVSC officials used last year, and they’re utilizing it again after receiving good feedback.

On Tuesday, schools in Mount Vernon, North Posey, North Gibson and Perry Central are set to return.

Wednesday is the day most Tri-State students will hit the books again.

In Indiana, Warrick County Schools and Pike County Schools are going back to class on Wednesday, as well as schools in North Spencer, Jasper and many others in Dubois County.

Kentucky schools returning the same day include Henderson, Hopkins, Ohio and Daviess Counties, as well as Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic.

Over in Illinois, Mount Carmel is also on the long list of schools beginning the academic year Wednesday.

On Thursday, South Gibson students will return.

When it comes to face masks, several school corporations have shifted their initial policies over recent weeks. After only recommending masks at first, many schools are now requiring them.

EVSC officials changed their policies last week, saying masks will be required for the start of the school year.

School administrators say masks will now be required anytime the Indiana State Department of Health map shows our two metric scores is 1.5 or higher.

Other districts that recently joined the list of schools requiring masks include Mount Vernon, Warrick County, Hopkins County, Daviess County, Owensboro, Owensboro Catholic and Wabash County.

Some districts are only recommending masks, or only requiring them for school transportation. These school districts include North Posey, North Gibson, South Gibson, Perry Central, Henderson County, Ohio County, Pike County, Dubois County, North Spencer and South Spencer.

