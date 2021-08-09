Birthday Club
Police: 2 people taken to hospital after hit & run in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of leaving the scene of a hit and run.

Police reports show two people were taken to the hospital after an accident near Alvord and Bellemeade.

Police say witnesses told them the driver of the other car took off.

Officers say the car was then found near Bayard Park, but the driver wasn’t there.

Police say Francisco Pablo was eventually found in the area.

He’s facing charges of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

After an investigation, police say Pablo also hit several parked cars on Weinbach and didn’t have a valid license.

Francisco Pablo. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
