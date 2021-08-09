Perry Co. Memorial Hospital now requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all employees

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) announced Monday that they will now be requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees.

They say all team members have until October 4 to get fully vaccinated.

According to a press release, 75% of hospital employees are currently vaccinated.

Hospital leaders say this decision comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.

They say requiring the vaccine has become a necessary step to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff.

Officials say that several health and medical groups, including the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and American Public Health Association, have called for all health care and long-term employers to require the vaccine for their employees.

“This is the right thing to do for our staff, our patients, and our community,” said Bill Bryant, Chief Nursing Officer at PCMH. “We have an obligation to do everything in our power to protect the health and well-being of others and to help end this pandemic.”

PCMH officials say they will require all associates to be vaccinated whether or not they provide direct patient care.

They say this includes associates employed by subsidiaries and partners, physicians and advanced practice providers, whether employed or independent, and volunteers and vendors enter hospital facilities.

