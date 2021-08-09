Owensboro man charged with criminal abuse of a baby

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating after they say an 11-month-old baby was assaulted and taken to the hospital.

Officers say they were called shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday to the 3400 block of St. Ann Street.

They say the the baby’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Jacob Lewis, 23, has been charged with Criminal Abuse 1st Degree – Child 12 or under (Conspiracy), Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Defaced Firearm.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.