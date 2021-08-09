Birthday Club
Ohio River bridge inspections planned next week

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and Indiana Department of Transportation have scheduled annual walk-through inspections of Ohio River bridges starting next week.

  • Monday, August 16 from 9 a.m. to about 2 p.m.

U.S. 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson/Evansville starting on the southbound bridge then moving to northbound - All traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane.

  • Tuesday, August 17 from 9 a.m. to about 11:30 a.m.

U.S. 231 Ohio River “William Natcher” Bridge at Owensboro – Northbound only with traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane.

  • Tuesday, August 17 from 1 p.m. to about 3 p.m.

KY 2266 Ohio River “Blue” Bridge at Owensboro – One lane traffic with flaggers controlling alternating flow.

  • Wednesday, August 19 from 9:00 a.m. to about 12 p.m.

KY 69 Ohio River “Bob Cummings-Lincoln Trail” Bridge at Hawesville/Cannelton – One lane traffic with flaggers controlling alternating traffic flow.

