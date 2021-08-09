Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

New Orleans Jazz Fest canceled again due to COVID-19

FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April...
FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April 28, 2018. With new COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival won’t be returning this year after all, organizers said Sunday.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With new COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival won’t be returning this year after all, organizers said Sunday.

The festival, which traditionally is held in the spring, had been scheduled to run Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17 this year after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But organizers cited “current exponential growth” of new COVID-19 cases in the city and region, as well as an ongoing public health emergency, in announcing that the festival will not occur as planned.

“We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe,” organizers said in a news release, adding that next year’s dates are April 29-May 8.

Ticketholders for both festival weekends will receive an email this week with details about the refund and rollover process, the release says. All tickets for Wednesday, Oct. 13, will be automatically refunded.

Jazz Fest celebrates the indigenous music and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana. The music encompasses nearly every style imaginable: blues, R&B, gospel, Cajun, Zydeco, Afro-Caribbean, folk, Latin, rock, rap, contemporary and traditional jazz, country, bluegrass and everything in between. It’s held at the Fair Grounds Race Course, where multiple stages are erected for fans to gather in and around.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Civil
Man awaiting rape trial accused of raping again
Evansville business fire
Crews fight large business fire overnight
Eric Whitehead
Man wanted for child battery accused of fighting deputies
Questions linger as Boonville plans to utilize ‘committee’ approach to replace Devin Mockobee
Questions linger as Boonville plans to utilize ‘committee’ approach to replace Devin Mockobee
EPD: 1 person killed in hit-and-run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
EPD: 1 person killed in hit-and-run incident on N. Fulton Ave.

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football...
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
Back-to-school time is right around the corner for some students across the Tri-State area.
Several Tri-State schools return to class this week: What you need to know
FILE - In this Monday, July 26, 2021 file photo, a man carries bags of onions in Xinxiang in...
UN science panel to release key report on climate change
FILE - In this April 22, 2010 file photo, actress Jane Withers arrives at the premiere of the...
Jane Withers, child actor turned commercial star, dies at 95