New OHS principal preparing for upcoming school year

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new face will be walking the halls of Owensboro High School.

Principal Jennifer Luttrell says she is settling into the new role and is now ready to welcome students back.

She’s one of several new leaders.

The school’s got a new administration this year.

Principal Luttrel says she’s got a lot of innovative ideas for classrooms and ways that students can catch up if they fall behind in virtual learning.

She also says she’s ready to take on any challenges COVID-19 throws their way.

“I think we have to be steadfast in our mission of providing in-person education to all of our students, but we also have to be flexible and know that things could change, but also provide a high-quality education every day,” Principal Luttrel said.

Masks are now required for Owensboro students and staff regardless of vaccination status.

Owensboro students will board the bus Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

