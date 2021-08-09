Monday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WFIE) - After a dry August thus far, we are finally getting decent chances for showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy today, but we will get a few peeks of sunshine. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, along with the threat for a few severe thunderstorms.

It’s a big week of back-to-school in the Tri-State. EVSC kicks off this morning. Only students with the last names “A” through “J” go back to class today.

A new face will be walking the halls of Owensboro High School. Principal Jennifer Luttrell is preparing to welcome back students Wednesday.

Some kids might have anxiety as school starts back up. We spoke with a mental health expert on how to ease those fears.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

