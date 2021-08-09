McLean Co. man facing 200 charges related to child sexual abuse material

CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they have arrested a Calhoun man as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Samuel Cory Everly, 34, is charged with one hundred counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one hundred counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Troopers say these charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

Everly was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

Troopers say the investigation continues.

