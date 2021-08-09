Man accused of Princeton robbery expected in court
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of robbery in Princeton, who was then shot, is expected in court for a hearing.
Case records show Isaiah Jones has a change of plea hearing, and his jury trial was canceled.
An affidavit reported Jones was shown on surveillance going up to Malachi Billings while he was pumping gas.
The two got in a fight, and Jones took off with Billings’ wallet.
Police say Billings showed up at the house where Jones was and got into another argument.
Witnesses say Billings pulled out a gun and it went off.
They say Jones got into a car and Billings shot him again through the window.
Billings was sentenced to nine years in prison a couple of months ago after he pled guilty to a charge of aggravated battery.
