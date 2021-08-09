Birthday Club
Man accused of Princeton robbery expected in court

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of robbery in Princeton, who was then shot, is expected in court for a hearing.

Case records show Isaiah Jones has a change of plea hearing, and his jury trial was canceled.

[Previous: Trial date set for man accused of robbery in Princeton]

An affidavit reported Jones was shown on surveillance going up to Malachi Billings while he was pumping gas.

The two got in a fight, and Jones took off with Billings’ wallet.

Police say Billings showed up at the house where Jones was and got into another argument.

Witnesses say Billings pulled out a gun and it went off.

They say Jones got into a car and Billings shot him again through the window.

Billings was sentenced to nine years in prison a couple of months ago after he pled guilty to a charge of aggravated battery.

