Italian postal workers intercept suspicious letter to pope

FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer...
FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MILAN (AP) — Italian paramilitary police are investigating the source of an envelope containing three bullets addressed to the pope.

The Carabinieri provincial command in Milan says the suspicious envelope was identified overnight at a mail sorting facility in a suburb.

It had been mailed from France.

The envelope was addressed by hand in pen to: “The Pope, Vatican City, St. Peter’s Square, Rome,” and contained three bullets presumed to be for a pistol and a message referring to financial operations at the Vatican.

An investigation is ongoing. The Vatican did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

