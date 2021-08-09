Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

ISP: 1 person dies in Spencer Co. wreck involving a semi

Crews respond to fatal crash on Highway 66 outside Grandview in Spencer County.
Crews respond to fatal crash on Highway 66 outside Grandview in Spencer County.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police confirms that one person has died in a crash on Highway 66 near Grandview in Spencer County.

Officials say that accident involved a semi and another vehicle.

They tell 14 News that Highway 66 is shut down about three miles outside of Grandview.

We’ll keep you updated as we continue to learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Civil
Man awaiting rape trial accused of raping again
Evansville business fire
Crews fight large business fire overnight
EPD: 1 person killed in hit-and-run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
Coroner identifies man who died after hit & run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
Police say a teenage boy was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro on Sunday...
OPD: Teen hospitalized following shooting on Holly Ave.
Posey County Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a house fire in Mount Vernon...
Dispatch: Crews respond to house fire in Mt. Vernon

Latest News

Some EVSC students back in class Monday.
Some EVSC students back in class Monday
Some EVSC students back in class Monday.
Some EVSC students back in class Monday
Ind. reports 69 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Perry Co. Memorial Hospital now requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all employees