ISP: 1 person dies in Spencer Co. wreck involving a semi

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police confirms that one person has died in a crash on Highway 66 near Grandview in Spencer County.

Officials say that accident involved a semi and another vehicle.

They tell 14 News that Highway 66 is shut down about three miles outside of Grandview.

We’ll keep you updated as we continue to learn more information.

