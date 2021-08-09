Ind. reports 69 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, Indiana health officials reported 1,208 new positive COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths statewide.

This brings the pandemic total in the state to 786,272 cases and 13,634 deaths.

The state map shows 69 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 34 new cases in Warrick County, 11 new cases in Gibson County, seven new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Posey County, five new cases in Spencer County, four new cases in Pike County and one new case in Perry County.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 24,142 cases, 407 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,420 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 8,450 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,981 cases, 39 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,943 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,796 cases, 97 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,445 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,462 cases, 34 deaths

