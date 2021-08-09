Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. reports 1 new COVID death, 221 new cases over past week

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Health Department is reporting one new COVID-19 related death and 221 new cases over the past week.

The county has now recorded a total of 5,290 confirmed cases and 157 total deaths.

Hopkins County currently has 486 active cases in the community.

In a Facebook post, Hopkins County health leaders are saying they have been seeing more infants injected with COVID-19.

They say they had four babies test positive in one day.

They are asking the community to get the vaccine if you’re going to be around an infant.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 11,673 cases, 194 deaths, 46.39% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 3,526 cases, 69 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 5,290 cases, 157 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 2,807 cases, 56 deaths, 32.57% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 5,360 cases, 83 deaths, 36.26% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 1,588 cases, 25 deaths, 34.05% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 954 cases, 30 deaths, 38.96% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 1,543 cases, 17 deaths, 28.99% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 921 cases, 16 deaths, 46.1% vaccinated

