Hopkins Co. reports 1 new COVID death, 221 new cases over past week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Health Department is reporting one new COVID-19 related death and 221 new cases over the past week.

The county has now recorded a total of 5,290 confirmed cases and 157 total deaths.

Hopkins County currently has 486 active cases in the community.

In a Facebook post, Hopkins County health leaders are saying they have been seeing more infants injected with COVID-19.

They say they had four babies test positive in one day.

They are asking the community to get the vaccine if you’re going to be around an infant.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 11,673 cases, 194 deaths, 46.39% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,526 cases, 69 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,290 cases, 157 deaths

Ohio Co. - 2,807 cases, 56 deaths, 32.57% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 5,360 cases, 83 deaths, 36.26% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,588 cases, 25 deaths, 34.05% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 954 cases, 30 deaths, 38.96% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,543 cases, 17 deaths, 28.99% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 921 cases, 16 deaths, 46.1% vaccinated

