Henderson Schools change plan, will require masks

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson School Officials say masks will be required after all.

They say starting August 11, on the first day of school, masks will be required for all students and staff in Henderson County Schools regardless of vaccine status.

This is different from the original plan, but officials say the number of positive cases have continued to increase in our area at an alarming rate.

They say wearing masks will help lower the number of students required to quarantine due to exposure, and will help keep students in school.

School officials say they will continue to monitor the local incidence rate, and will make necessary adjustments, such as making masks optional again in the future when numbers begin to lower.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

