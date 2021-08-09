Birthday Club
Henderson police investigating reported robbery at Atkinson Pool

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A robbery investigation is underway in Henderson.

Police say they were called to Atkinson Pool for a robbery around 7:45 Sunday night.

The victim told police a man stole his 2019 black Chevrolet Equinox at the skatepark.

When the victim tried to stop the man, police say he was dragged down the street as the suspect drove away.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police.

