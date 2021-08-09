Birthday Club
Group of Warrick Co. parents to call for no masks at school board meeting

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There have been last-minute changes on masks for several different schools in our area.

There are parents who don’t approve of masking up.

In fact, there is a Facebook page for Warrick County parents who plan to go and make their voices heard at Monday night’s school board meeting.

The page calls for unmasking kids at schools.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the Central Services building in Boonville.

