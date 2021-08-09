Birthday Club
Grandview natural gas system bought by new company

Customer application needed to resume gas service
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRANDVIEW, Ind. (WFIE) - Ohio Valley Gas officials say they have purchased of the natural gas system in Grandview.

They say the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved the sale last month and the acquisition is scheduled to be finalized on Aug. 13.

“We are honored to become the natural gas supplier for the town of Grandview,” said OVG CEO Scott Williams. “Our mission is to operate safely; value our team, customers, community and stakeholders; and grow our people to grow our business. We will continue to carry out this mission as we serve our newest customers in Grandview.”

Officials say the town of Grandview provides natural gas service to about 200 customers.

In addition to online payment options, OVG officials say they recently installed a drop box outside Grandview Town Hall so customers can drop off bill payments.

All customers must complete an Ohio Valley Gas Customer Application by Friday, Aug. 13 to resume natural gas service.

Applications will be dropped off at customers’ homes or places of business with a postage paid envelope included. Customers can also submit their applications online, or complete the application in person at the Tell City District Office. You must have a photo ID.

