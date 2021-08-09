Grammy award winner Lupillo Rivera to play Evansville show

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lupillo Rivera will make his Evansville debut on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Old National Events Plaza.

This event, sponsored in part by the Vanderburgh County Health Department, the Evansville Latino Center, WFIE and Old National Events Plaza, will be a “vaccinated-only” event and is free to those that can show proof of vaccination or obtain a vaccine prior to the show.

Rivera’s discography includes “Desprciado,” “Sufriendo a Solas,” “El Rey De Las Cantinas,” “24 Horas,” and “Entre Copas y Botellas.”

This event is being presented by the Vanderburgh County Health Department as part of the, “Back the Vax … with Facts!” campaign to improve vaccination rates in our area.

Tickets for this event are free but capacity is limited.

Availability is first-come, first-served for individuals who can show proof of prior vaccination, or who obtain their free vaccination in person at a Vanderburgh County Health Department clinic.

If you have already been vaccinated, visit the Old National Events Plaza Box Office, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays.

You must have your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card and any photo i.d.

If you no longer have proof of vaccination, visit the Indiana Vaccination Portal to request a replacement certificate.

If you are not yet vaccinated, you may obtain your free vaccine and concert ticket at any of the Vanderburgh County Health Department’s mobile clinics.

You can call the Vanderburgh County Health Department at 812-435-2400 for a list of upcoming clinics.

You can also get vaccinated at many pharmacies.

